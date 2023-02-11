Boyfriend of Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying, re-watching bullying video

BAYVILLE, New Jersey — The heartbroken boyfriend of bullied New Jersey teen Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying and re-watching an online video of the cruel attack that led to her suicide, his mom and Adriana’s dad told The Post on Friday.

Jason Lopez, 16, is haunted by the thought he might have been able to prevent Adriana, 14, from taking her own life after the humiliating beating she suffered at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, said a worried Wendy Lopez, 50.

“He’ll wake up in the middle of the night screaming and crying,” Lopez told The Post, adding he feels a devastating spiral of grief and guilt.

“[Adriana] called him the night before [her death] and he wished that he picked up the phone and he didn’t,” Lopez recounted.

“He called her back five minutes later and she never called back..That’s the last time [they spoke].,” she added.





The young lovebirds had been dating for nearly two months when Kuch was brutally bullied as the pair walked down a hallway on campus Feb. 1.

A video of the attack was later posted online, further tormenting the teen, and she took her own life two days later.

“[Jason] said to me that it would have been nice to grow up when me and his father did in the 80s and 90s, when you don’t have this extra online stuff to go along with being in high school,” Lopez told The Post.

“He just wished Adriana had told him more because she kinda kept it all to herself.”

Kuch’s devastated dad, Michael Kuch, said his daughter’s boyfriend was “broken” following her death.





“His mother reached out to me and said, ‘He’s broken, all he does is cry,’” Michael told The Post, adding that the boyfriend keeps re-watching the bullying video.

“You know how many times he watched it?” Michael Kuch said. “Can you imagine having lived the rest of your life watching the girl you loved be beaten in the face with a bottle.”

“[Jason] sent me a bunch of pictures of her and he just said, ’I’m sorry,.’” Kuch said.

Adriana took her own life in a closet on Feb. 3, two days after a video was posted online of a group of girls attacking her in a school hallway — hitting her with a water bottle and taunting her.