Boyfriend charged with murder of German backpacker in Australia 15 years later

The boyfriend of a German backpacker murdered in New South Wales, Australia more than 15 years ago has been extradited from Perth to Sydney and charged with her murder.

Simone Strobel, 25, was last seen at Australia’s Lismore Tourist Caravan Park, on New South Wales’ far north coast, on February 11, 2005, after a night out with her boyfriend Tobias Moran and friends.

The schoolteacher’s body was found six days later less than 400 feet away, hidden under palm fronds at a sports ground.

Tobias Moran was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, German backpacker Simone Strobel, in Australia. NSW Police

Following extensive inquiries, detectives traveled to Western Australia where Moran, now aged 42, was arrested at a home in Perth.

Video of the arrest showed detectives talking to him outside a property, then handcuffing him and leading him into a police vehicle.

The arresting officer was Detective Cameron Blaine, who was involved in the rescue of kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith last year.

Simone Strobel was last seen at Australia’s Lismore Tourist Caravan Park 15 years ago. NSW Police

He was taken to the Magistrates Court where detectives applied for and were granted his extradition to New South Wales.

Moran landed in Sydney on Wednesday evening.

He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with murder and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Moran was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

Moran, who changed his surname from Suckfuell, has always denied any involvement in Strobel’s death.

Tobias Moran has always denied involvement in Simone Strobel’s death. NSW Police

Following a coronial inquest in 2007, then-State Coroner Paul McMahon ruled there was insufficient evidence to lay any charges.

But since Strike Force Howea was created in 2005, detectives have been continuing their investigation into her death.

The New South Wales government announced in October 2020 that there was a $1,000,000 (Australian) reward on offer for information that led to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her homicide.

It came after the Bavarian Office of Criminal Investigation announced in 2014 that it was offering a 10,000 Euro reward for residents of Germany and Australia.

Strike Force investigators are continuing to work with their international counterparts on the investigation.