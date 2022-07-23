Boyd Holbrook’s the Corinthian and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer Are Dream’s Nightmares

“The Sandman” is almost here to wake you up. Netflix released a new trailer for the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel series during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

In the video, which comes just under two weeks out from the series’ Aug. 5 premiere, Tom Sturridge’s Sandman, who more commonly goes by Dream, is facing some true walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on the world by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). The former is a monstrous being that looks like a man with no eyes, a creature of Dream’s own making, that is wandering the waking world terrorizing it. The latter is, of course, the devil itself. They are just two of many obstacles Dream has to overcome in an attempt to restore order to the universe — both the dreaming and awakened versions.

“The Sandman” trailer also features Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dream’s sister Death and Mason Alexander Park as Death’s sibling Desire. The series runs 10 episodes.

Additional “Sandman” Season 1 cast members includes Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal.

Gaiman, who was against any attempt at adapting his “The Sandman” comic book series for more than 30 years, has said that the first season of Netflix’s “The Sandman” will be adapted from the first two graphic novels from the titular series.

“What’s been so interesting about Season 1, which is basically the first two graphic novels — ‘Preludes and Nocturnes’ and ‘The Doll’s House’ — is how we keep going back to the comic,” Gaiman, who developed the show and executive produces alongside David Goyer and showrunner Allan Heinberg, said in a promotional “Sandman” interview published in Netflix press materials. “The comic is the place we go for problem solving. When we get ourselves into trouble in the script, we’ll go back and go, ‘Well, what happened in the comic? How was that told?’ And pretty often that will give us the key to get out of trouble.”

Watch the trailer below.

