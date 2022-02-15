Boyd Buchanan, Notre Dame land big region quarterfinal victories

Feb. 15—Boyd Buchanan junior guard Dani Reeves could not be stopped on her home court in Monday’s Division II-A East Region quarterfinals.

Reeves scored a game-high 26 points to spark the Lady Buccaneers to a 51-41 victory over visiting The King’s Academy in a postseason elimination game. She drained a trio of shots from beyond the arc as she helped her team secure three more games, including a spot in next week’s TSSAA Division II-A state tournament first round.

Boyd Buchanan (22-6) only allowed 13 first-half points and senior Jalisa Sanders was tough to handle as the explosive guard scored 15 points.

Tracey Walker’s team has matched the program’s previous highest win total, which came in the 2015-16 season when the program made a trip to the Class A sectionals.

> Notre Dame 60, Berean Christian 32: Fresh off a district championship, the Lady Fighting Irish cruised to victory in the Division II-A East Region quarterfinals at home led by sophomore forward Dayonna Perryman’s 18 points. Senior standout Kenzie Campbell added 13 points and has been a force on the court this season, averaging 14 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists while making 40 percent of her 3-point attempts. Notre Dame (24-8) broke a three-year skid of losing in the region quarterfinals and punched its ticket to the first round of the Division II-A state tournament.

> Soddy-Daisy 53, East Ridge 13: Melody Crawley scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Trojans balanced scoring attack.

Region 7-AAAA tournament at Northwest Whitfield

> Heritage girls 59, Ridgeland 15: Macie Collins had 18 points and Brooke Matherly 10 as the Lady Generals earned a spot in Thursday’s semifinal round.

> Northwest Whitfield 61, Southeast Whitfield 19: The Lady Bruins (17-9), who will face Heritage in Thursday’s semifinals, rolled behind a game-high 18 points from Kennedy Baker and 11 from Autumn Whitney.

BOYS’ RESULTS

> McCallie 73, Bradley Central 50: Blue Tornado junior shooting guard Kollin Claridy scored a career-high 25 points as he picked apart the Bears defense in a home victory. David Craig added 15 points while Parker Robison had nine points to help McCallie improve to 21-5 overall. Aiden McClary scored 18 points for Bradley, which was held to 20 first half points.

Story continues

> East Ridge 58, Soddy-Daisy 44: Junior guard Tyree Smith put on a scoring clinic finishing with 24 points, of which 13 came in a 20-point third quarter for the Pioneers. East Ridge’s Hasani Jackson also played a pivotal role in the victory as the freshman scored 14 points. Soddy-Daisy’s Chad Eller made 8-of-9 free throws and scored 16 points.

> Chattanooga Prep 56, Sale Creek 32: TaSuade Williams was sharp in the victory with 16 points. Eli Gaines scored nine of his 12 in the first quarter for Chattanooga Prep, which finished 7-2 overall and 5-1 in district play with an all freshmen varsity team this season.

BASEBALL

> Ridgeland 6, LaFayette 3: Hayden Brewer went six innings, allowing one earned run and striking out nine, to get the win and Ethan Waters recorded the save in the season opener for each team. Chris Maddeaux had a pair of hits for Ridgeland, with Levi Millsaps adding a double. Zain Smith was 3-for-4 for the Ramblers.

> Calhoun 10, Northwest Whitfield 6: Andon Lewis had a two-run double and scored two runs to lift Calhoun to the season-opening win. Keaton McQuaig and Aiden Hosford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Bruins, who allowed seven unearned runs on four errors.