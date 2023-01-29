Boy playing hide-and-seek found in another country six days later

A 15-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container during a game of hide-and-seek — and was discovered a week later in another country.

The teen from Bangladesh — identified only by his first name, Fahim — was playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on January 11 when he hid inside the container and fell asleep, according to India Times.

The container was then loaded on a commercial ship headed to Malaysia, where the boy was discovered in West Port six days later on January 17.

“The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here,” Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, according to Bernama, a Malaysian news agency.





Fahim survived six days without food or water inside the container. r/Damnthatsinteresting/reddit

A starved and dehydrated Fahim was seen in a Reddit video feebly emerging from the shipping container after it landed in the country — roughly 2,300 miles away.

Officials said he had a fever and was taken to a nearby hospital for examination.





After an investigation, officials said the teen had wandered into the container during a game of hide-and-seek.

Police had initially suspected the boy had been entangled in a human trafficking scheme.

In October, police had recovered the decomposing body of a 15-year-old boy who had become locked in a shipping container that made a similar voyage from Chittagong to Malaysia’s Penang port, according to the India Times.