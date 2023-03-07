‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage launches US Congress campaign

Actor Ben Savage, best known for starring on the hit ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” has officially launched his campaign bid for Congress.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, the Democrat vowed to “restore faith in government” as the representative of California’s 30th District seat, currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

“Together, we can do better. I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” Savage wrote to his 1.1 million followers on the platform.

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.”

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” he continued.

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

Savage was rumored to be making a bid back in January after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for California’s 30th district, which contains neighborhoods such as Burbank, Pasadena, and West Hollywood.





The 42-year-old’s dip into politics comes as no surprise following his unsuccessful bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.

Savage previously said he decided to run because “people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading.”

Despite his critiques, Savage noted that he had seen the city flourish into “one of the most thriving cities in the country – with extraordinary restaurants, hotels, nightlife, and culture.”





Last month, Rep. Adam Schiff said he would be running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in the U.S. Senate. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The actor, who is the younger brother of actor and director Fred Savage, portrayed Cory Matthews on “Boy Meets World” from 1993-2000 and its spinoff “Girl Meets World” from 2014-2017.

During his on-screen stint, he graduated with a degree in Political Science from Stanford University.

As part of his studies, Savage interned for then-Sen. Arlen Specter, R-Pa.