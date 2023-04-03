‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Reunites for William Daniels’ 96th Birthday

“If you’re willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right,” Danielle Fishel previously told PEOPLE of Boy Meets World costar William Daniels, who celebrated his 96th birthday this weekend

Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett

Three decades later, Mr. Feeny is still everyone’s favorite teacher.

As Boy Meets World star William Daniels rang in his 96th birthday on Friday, he and wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels reunited with their costars from the ABC sitcom to celebrate the occasion over dinner ahead of their appearances at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023.

Related:TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: ‘We Would Do Anything for Each Other’

Daniels starred as the wise teacher Mr. Feeny for the entirety of the show’s seven-season run from 1993 to 2000. When Daniels’ costar Will Friedle launched their Pod Meets World podcast last year with Danielle Fishel, 41, and Rider Strong, 43, the 46-year-old actor told PEOPLE that Daniels is still offering advice his now-fully grown castmates.

“Ninety-five years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom. His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical,” he said in June.

Added Fishel: “If you’re willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right.”

Related:Boy Meets World Cast Says William Daniels Is ‘Still Giving’ Them ‘Pearls of Wisdom’ Today

Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett

Both Friedle and Strong also agree that Daniels “was just a model of professionalism on the set” of the 1990s hit. As a result, the young cast was able to learn from his example. “When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence,” said Strong.

“Even when the cameras weren’t there,” he added. “In terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry.”

Story continues

Related:Rider Strong on Boy Meets World Costar William Daniels Telling Him ‘I Love You’ After 100th Episode

getty The cast of Boy Meets World

Bartlett Daniels — who, at 93, released her memoir Middle of the Rainbow in January — also appeared on Boy Meets World as Lila Bolander, college dean and Mr. Feeny’s love interest. In real life, the couple met while attending Northwestern University, and they tied the knot in 1951, shortly before their respective Hollywood careers took off.

Related:William Daniels’ Celebrated Career and Life in Photos

Bartlett Daniels told PEOPLE that they’re “very happy” these days, spending time with their three sons and multiple grandchildren as a new generation discovers Boy Meets World, bringing Mr. Feeny a whole new TikTok following.

“We sit in this house and we do things. He reads his New York Times, and he does Cameos mostly. And we do conventions and things like that,” said Bartlett Daniels. “We just like to be with each other. And we would do anything for each other.”

Next up, the Daniels — who’ve been married for 72 years — will both be appearing in a new genre film version of William Shakespeare’s Richard III. And in September, Daniels and his Boy Meets World family will be at Tampa Bay Comic Con timed to the 30th anniversary of the show’s debut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boy Meets World can be streamed in full on Disney+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.