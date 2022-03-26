Boy, 14, dies after falling from FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando

Boy, 14, dies after falling from FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando

by

NextShark

Small business owner shuts down her store in Chicago after $30,000 burglary and anti-Asian ‘harassment’

A small business owner in Chicago has made the decision to permanently close her shop after a recent burglary and constant harassment. Jessica Nguyen, the owner of Jessica’s Boutique, located in Chicago’s West Beverly neighborhood, recently fell victim to a robbery that caused her to lose over $30,000. According to police, the unidentified thief broke into the store on March 19 at around 3:15 a.m. Some of the stolen items included designer sunglasses, clothes and purses.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.