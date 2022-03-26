Boy, 14, dies after falling from FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando

NextShark

Small business owner shuts down her store in Chicago after $30,000 burglary and anti-Asian ‘harassment’

A small business owner in Chicago has made the decision to permanently close her shop after a recent burglary and constant harassment. Jessica Nguyen, the owner of Jessica’s Boutique, located in Chicago’s West Beverly neighborhood, recently fell victim to a robbery that caused her to lose over $30,000. According to police, the unidentified thief broke into the store on March 19 at around 3:15 a.m. Some of the stolen items included designer sunglasses, clothes and purses.