Boy, 11, rescues toddler sister from Maryland apartment fire

A small but mighty hero rescued his 2-year-old sister after their Maryland apartment building went up in flames Tuesday evening.

La’Prentis Doughty, 11, ran out of the Salisbury building after noticing the fire, but immediately rushed back up to the second floor when he realized little Loyalty was still inside, state fire marshalls said.

The boy, willing to put his life on the line for his sister, suffered “very minor burns to his arm” after making his second escape.

“If I didn’t save my sister, I would be mad at myself because I could’ve saved her easily. I could have saved her, and I would risk my life for my sister,” La’Prentis told WBOC.

The siblings’ mother, Keishauna Banks, said she is still in shock, but thankful for her young son’s bravery.

“I feel bad because I don’t know how to reward him right now. I praise him and say do you know that you did a good job?” Banks said.

Banks said she was at the grocery store collecting Thanksgiving dinner items when her best friend called her and told her about the fire, according to a GoFundMe post.

The blaze caused about $250,000 in structural damages.

The flames were sparked by an “unspecified electrical event at an outlet” in one of the second-floor bedrooms.



She returned to find that she and her children lost “everything except for the clothes that we had on our backs.”

The fire destroyed two of the eight units inside the building, fire marshalls said. It caused about $250,000 in structural damages and $40,000 in personal possession damage.

La’Prentis, Loyalty and their mother are staying in a hotel and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.