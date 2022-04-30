Boxing live blog: Follow Stevenson-Valdez & Serrano-Taylor

For the first time in Madison Square Garden’s history, a women’s boxing match takes center stage as the main event Saturday in New York City when Amanda Serrano (42-1, 30 KOs) and Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) meet with Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title on the line. The fight, which will be streamed on DAZN, is widely considered the biggest women’s bout in history and pits two of the sport’s best against each other.

At BetMGM, Taylor is +135 to retain her belts with Serrano the favorite to upset the champion at -140. The hard-hitting Serrano has knocked out 30 of her 43 opponents thus far and is currently +275 to finish Taylor.

Meanwhile at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Top Rank has matched up two of its biggest stars to vie for supremacy in the super featherweight division. WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) takes on WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) to unify their titles and finally prove who’s the top dog at 130 pounds.

Stevenson is the favorite at -600 with Valdez coming in at +450.

Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez main card results (Live now on ESPN)

Super featherweight: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Davis

Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh def. Alejandro Ibarra by KO at 2:50 of R1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: Oscar Valdez (L) and Shakur Stevenson (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Shakur Stevenson-Oscar Valdez prelims results

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla def. Jeremy Hill by TKO at 2:27 of R3:

Super featherweight: Andres Cortes def. Alexis del Bosque by TKO at 0:43 of R6:

Middleweight: Troy Isley def. Anthony Hannah by TKO in R2

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason def. Luciano Ramos by TKO at 2:32 of R1

Welterweight: Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips ends in majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Katie Taylor of Ireland (L) and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (R) face off during the Weigh-In leading up to their World Lightweight Title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2022 in New York, New York. The bout will be the first women’s combat sports fight to headline Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor main card results (Live now on DAZN)

Lightweight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Super welterweight: Liam Smith def. Jessie Vargas by TKO at 0:41 of R10

Super middleweight: Franchon Crews Dezurn def. Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 97-93)

Flyweight: Galal Yafai def. Miguel Cartagena by TKO (corner stoppage) in R2

Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor undercard card full results

Middleweight: Austin Williams def. Chordale Booker by TKO at 2:25 of R1

Welterweight: Reshat Mati def. Joe Eli Hernandez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Featherweight: Skye Nicolson def. Shanecqua Paisley Davis by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Light heavyweight: Khalil Coe def. William Langston by unanimous decision 58-56, 59-55, 60-54)