Boxer Jake Paul goes Instagram official with new galpal in Miami

Heating up in Miami.

By the looks of it, things are getting serious between Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam, who were pictured locking lips at LPM restaurant in Brickell late last month.

The two have done what most kids do these days when they’re in love (or lust): Gone Instagram official, aka letting random followers know to back up and not slip into their DMs anymore.

Paul chose to show off his relationship status with two snaps — one is paparazzi style, not facing the camera. The other is the two jogging together, holding hands.

Awww, how cute.

“I’m Dutch now,” said the YouTube star turned boxer in the caption.

On Leerdam’s timeline, the speed skater from the Netherlands shows her 4.1 million followers a photo of her gazing into her boyfriend’s eyes.

“That’s it,” she wrote.

It’s unclear how long this comely couple will last, but we know they are off to a good start, sharing a love of extreme sports, the digital era (they reportedly met via Instagram) and supporting the Miami economy, so we are here for it.

Coincidentally, Jake’s big bro, Logan, is also booed up. The fellow social media star turned boxer was seen around town (and the beach) with Sports Illustrated Swim model Nina Agdal.

For those keeping track of such matters at home, they went IG official last fall.