Boxer Gervonta Davis reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boxer Gervonta Davis was reportedly arrested in Parkland, Florida on Tuesday on domestic violence charges, according to ESPN.

Davis was reportedly in custody as of Wednesday morning and had his bond set at $1,000, a jail official told ESPN. The details of Davis’ arrest and the allegations against Davis have not been released.

Davis, 28, is a perfect 27-0 as a professional fighter. His next bout is scheduled for Jan. 7, when Davis will take on Hector Luis Garcia as part of a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event on Showtime. It’s unclear whether the alleged arrest will impact that fight.

Davis’ career has been marred by multiple arrests. He was arrested for aggravated assault in 2017 though those charges were dropped. Davis was also arrested in 2018 for getting into a fight in Washington, D.C. In 2020, Davis was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his former girlfriend. That case was discharged in December, meaning no punishment was imposed on Davis. That same year, Davis was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and accused of fleeing the scene. Davis is set to go to trial on Feb. 16, 2023 after a plea deal stemming from the hit-and-run arrest was rejected in September.