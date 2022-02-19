Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 90-81 win to complete a season sweep of Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Alabama in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the 25th-ranked Crimson Tide, 90-81.
Next up for Kentucky (22-5 overall, 11-3 SEC) is a home game against LSU (19-7, 7-6 entering Saturday’s game) on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Kellan Grady, 25
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 14
Assists: Jacob Toppin, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Steals: Davion Mintz, 3
Blocks: Keion Brooks, 2
Turnovers: Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2
Minutes: Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin, 39
Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 7-9, Keion Brooks 1-1, Jacob Toppin 1-2
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.
Next game
LSU at No. 4 Kentucky
When: 9 p.m. Wednesday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: LSU 19-7 (7-6) entering Saturday’s game; Kentucky 22-5 (11-3)
Series: Kentucky leads 91-28.
Last meeting: LSU won 65-60 on Jan. 4, 2022, at Baton Rouge, La.