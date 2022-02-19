Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 90-81 win to complete a season sweep of Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Alabama in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the 25th-ranked Crimson Tide, 90-81.

Next up for Kentucky (22-5 overall, 11-3 SEC) is a home game against LSU (19-7, 7-6 entering Saturday’s game) on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Kellan Grady, 25

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 14

Assists: Jacob Toppin, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Steals: Davion Mintz, 3

Blocks: Keion Brooks, 2

Turnovers: Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Minutes: Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin, 39

Three-pointers made: Kellan Grady 7-9, Keion Brooks 1-1, Jacob Toppin 1-2

Next game

LSU at No. 4 Kentucky

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: LSU 19-7 (7-6) entering Saturday’s game; Kentucky 22-5 (11-3)

Series: Kentucky leads 91-28.

Last meeting: LSU won 65-60 on Jan. 4, 2022, at Baton Rouge, La.