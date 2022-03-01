Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 83-72 Senior Night victory over Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Mississippi in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 83-72.

Next up for Kentucky (24-6 overall, 13-4 SEC) is a road game at Florida (18-11, 8-8 entering Tuesday night’s game) on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 15

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 7

Steals: TyTy Washington, 3

Blocks: Daimion Collins, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35

Three-pointers made: Sahvir Wheeler 2-3, Davion Mintz 2-4, TyTy Washington 1-3, Kellan Grady 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

No. 7 Kentucky at Florida

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 24-6 (13-4 SEC); Florida 18-11 (8-8) entering Tuesday night’s game

Series: Kentucky leads 106-41.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-57 on Feb. 12, 2022, in Lexington.