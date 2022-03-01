Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 83-72 Senior Night victory over Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Mississippi in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Rebels, 83-72.
Next up for Kentucky (24-6 overall, 13-4 SEC) is a road game at Florida (18-11, 8-8 entering Tuesday night’s game) on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 15
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 7
Steals: TyTy Washington, 3
Blocks: Daimion Collins, 1
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35
Three-pointers made: Sahvir Wheeler 2-3, Davion Mintz 2-4, TyTy Washington 1-3, Kellan Grady 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.
Next game
No. 7 Kentucky at Florida
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 24-6 (13-4 SEC); Florida 18-11 (8-8) entering Tuesday night’s game
Series: Kentucky leads 106-41.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 78-57 on Feb. 12, 2022, in Lexington.