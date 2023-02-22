Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-74 win at Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 82-74.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 25
Rebounds: Chris Livingston, 15
Assists: Cason Wallace, 6
Steals: Cason Wallace, 2
Blocks: Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Oscar Tshiebwe, 1
Turnovers: Cason Wallace, 6
Minutes: Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, 39
Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 2-3, Antonio Reeves 2-6
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.
Next game
Auburn at Kentucky
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Auburn 18-9 (8-6 SEC) entering Wednesday night’s game; Kentucky 19-9 (10-5)
Series: Kentucky leads 96-23
Last meeting: Auburn won 80-71 on Jan. 22, 2022, at Auburn, Ala.
