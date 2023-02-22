Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-74 win at Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Gators, 82-74.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 25

Rebounds: Chris Livingston, 15

Assists: Cason Wallace, 6

Steals: Cason Wallace, 2

Blocks: Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Oscar Tshiebwe, 1

Turnovers: Cason Wallace, 6

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, 39

Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 2-3, Antonio Reeves 2-6

Next game

Auburn at Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Auburn 18-9 (8-6 SEC) entering Wednesday night’s game; Kentucky 19-9 (10-5)

Series: Kentucky leads 96-23

Last meeting: Auburn won 80-71 on Jan. 22, 2022, at Auburn, Ala.

