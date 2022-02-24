Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-66 victory over LSU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers, 71-66.

Next up for Kentucky (23-5 overall, 12-3 SEC) is a road game at No. 18 Arkansas (22-6, 11-4) on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 17

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16

Assists: Kellan Grady, 3

Steals: Davion Mintz, 2

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Turnovers: Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, 3

Minutes: Kellan Grady, 40

Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 1-2, Davion Mintz 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas

When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 23-5 (12-3 SEC), Arkansas 22-6 (11-4)

Series: Kentucky leads 33-12.

Last meeting: Arkansas won 81-80 on Feb. 9, 2021, in Lexington.