Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-66 victory over LSU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Louisiana State University in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The sixth-ranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Tigers, 71-66.
Next up for Kentucky (23-5 overall, 12-3 SEC) is a road game at No. 18 Arkansas (22-6, 11-4) on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 17
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 16
Assists: Kellan Grady, 3
Steals: Davion Mintz, 2
Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Turnovers: Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, 3
Minutes: Kellan Grady, 40
Three-pointers made: Jacob Toppin 1-2, Davion Mintz 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.
Next game
No. 6 Kentucky at No. 18 Arkansas
When: 2 p.m. EST Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 23-5 (12-3 SEC), Arkansas 22-6 (11-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 33-12.
Last meeting: Arkansas won 81-80 on Feb. 9, 2021, in Lexington.