Bowling Green WR transfer Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound native of Detroit called the Hogs following an official visit over the weekend. He made the announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have added another big (literally) wide receiver out of the transfer portal in former Bowling Green pass catcher Tyrone Broden.

At 6-foot-7, Broden is tied for the tallest wide receiver in the nation, according to his profile on the Bowling Green Athletics website. He has shown consistent production for the Falcons in the four seasons he has spent at Bowling Green. Last year, he recorded 32 receptions for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2021, he hauled in 36 passes for 596 yards and five scores.

Broden chose Arkansas after taking visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others.

Arkansas now has three transfer wide receivers committed in the 2023 class, as Broden joins Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong and DII Hillsdale College transfer Isaac TeSlaa in the wide receiver room.

According to Broden’s profile on the Bowling Green Athletics website, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas is now projected to have nine scholarship wide receivers for next year’s roster:

~ Tyrone Broden – two years of eligibility left, transfer from Bowling Green

~ Isaac TeSlaa – two years of eligibility left, transfer from Hillsdale College

~ Andrew Armstrong – junior, transfer from Texas A&M Commerce

~ Landon Rogers – redshirt sophomore

~ Bryce Stephens – redshirt sophomore

~ Jaedon Wilson – redshirt sophomore

~ Sam Mbake – sophomore

~ Isaiah Sategna – redshirt freshman

~ Davion Dozier – freshman