Bowhunter gets antlered deer with extra skull and rack attached in Missouri

Bowhunter Mike Lewis legally harvested two antlered deer in one shot during archery season, according to MDC’s post on Nov. 2, 2022..

A hunter took home a two-for-one deer during archery season.

Mike Lewis was bowhunting in Nodaway County, in the northwest corner of Missouri, when he shot an antlered buck that had its own accessory attached — an antlered skull.

“The deer (Lewis) harvested still had the skull and antlers of another deer locked in its rack,” according to Missouri Department of Conservation’s post on social media in early November.

Lewis contacted county agent Kris Smith about legally possessing the extra deer skull and antlers and was approved.

Archery season continues through Jan. 15, 2023. Hunting permits covers two deer of either sex. Only one antlered deer may be taken before Nov. 12.

Hunters may purchase and fill any number of archery antlerless deer hunting permits in all counties except Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties.

You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined, according to MDC.

