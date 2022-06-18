Bowers to testify before Jan. 6 panel about pressure to overturn 2020 results

Rep. Rusty Bowers, Speaker of the House, poses in front of his painting of Chihuahua, Mexico, in his office at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2021.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers will testify Tuesday before the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee wants Bowers to talk about the pressure he got from President Trump and his allies to overturn the results of Arizona’s 2020 presidential election.

The hearing is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

“He’s been called to appear before the committee on Tuesday and plans to do so,” Bowers’ spokesman, Andrew Wilder, said.

He confirmed that Bowers had been subpoenaed by the panel.

Bowers supported Trump in the 2020 election. Bowers will appear with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy, Gabe Sterling, according to CNN. It is unclear if there will be other witnesses.

The select committee will examine the pressure exerted on local and state officials to reject election returns that showed Joe Biden won the presidency.

Trump called Raffensperger in the wake of his loss in Georgia, telling him to find Trump just enough votes to put him in the win column. Raffensperger defended the results.

Rep. Rusty Bowers, Speaker of the House, poses for portraits at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2021.

In late November 2020, while Arizona’s vote was counted but not yet certified, Bowers got a call from the White House. It was Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani, telling him Arizona had a law that would allow the Legislature to pick the slate of presidential electors, overriding the choice made by voters.

Bowers, R-Mesa, said he had never heard of that law and asked for proof. He was skeptical of the proposition and questioned how such a maneuver could be constitutional. The proof never arrived, despite assurances it would.

In recounting the exchange to Arizona Republic reporters last year, Bowers said he told Trump and Giuliani it was an extraordinary request.

“You are giving me nothing but conjecture and asking me to break my oath and commit to doing something I cannot do because I swore I wouldn’t. I will follow the Constitution,” he said. The exchange was revealed in the Republic’s 2021 series “Democracy in Doubt.”

Bowers did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday.

Bowers’ refusal prevented the effort to have the Legislature substitute its own slate of presidential electors. But it didn’t stop the state Senate from launching what it called a “forensic audit,” a controversial review of the Maricopa County 2020 election results for president and U.S. Senate. Bowers and the House did not participate in that review.

Although the review is technically not over, its hand recount of 2.1 million ballots found Joe Biden’s margin of victory widened slightly. The recount, led by Senate contractor Cyber Ninjas, was wildly inaccurate and could neither be validated nor replicated, according to election analysts.

Last month, Bowers was awarded a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for resisting pressure from Trump affiliates to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

He was also recognized for blocking legislation that would have allowed the Legislature to reject the voters’ choice for president and replace it with a slate of electors of the lawmakers’ choosing.

