Bowen Yang, Brett Goldstein Join Animated ‘Garfield’ Film’ – The Hamden Journal

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) are the newest additions to the cast of the animated Garfield film in the works from Alcon Entertainment. The actors join an ensemble led by Chris Pratt which also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong and Ving Rhames, as previously announced.

The film being helmed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic same-name cartoon strip, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie.

Details as to Goldstein and Yang’s roles haven’t been disclosed. But Paul Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) adapted the screenplay, with DNEG Animation animating and producing the film alongside Alcon Entertainment. John Cohen (Despicable Me, Angry Birds) and Steven P. Wegner are producing alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb, with Davis, Andrews McMeel Entertainment’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost exec producing. Sony Pictures will release Garfield in theaters on May 24, 2024.

Goldstein is a two-time Emmy winner best known as the co-executive producer, writer and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He recently appeared as Hercules in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and is also the co-creator and executive producer of the upcoming straight-to-series comedy Shrinking for Apple TV+.

Yang is a multi-Emmy-nominated actor, writer and comedian who has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2019, having joined the show’s writing staff the year prior. He’s recently appeared in films including Hulu’s Fire Island and Universal’s Bros, and will next be seen in Universal’s untitled comedy from the SNL trio known as Please Don’t Destroy, as well as the comedy F***ing Identical Twins from director Larry Charles and other projects.

Goldstein is repped by Mosaic, WME, the UK’s B-Side Management and LARK, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Yang by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.