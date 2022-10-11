Bound Entertainment Options Ann Liang’s YA Debut ‘If You Could See The Sun’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul- and Los Angeles-based Bound Entertainment (Apple’s Dr Brain) is teaming with author Ann Liang to develop her genre-bending YA debut novel, If You Could See the Sun as a series.

The novel, which Inkyard Press publishes today, follows Alice Sun, who has always felt invisible at her elite Beijing international boarding school, where she’s the only scholarship student among China’s most rich and influential teens. But then she starts uncontrollably turning invisible — like, really invisible. When her parents drop the news that they can no longer afford her tuition, even with the scholarship, Alice hatches a plan to monetize her strange new power: She’ll discover the scandalous secrets her classmates want to know, for a price. But as the tasks escalate from petty scandals to actual crimes, Alice must decide if it’s worth losing her conscience — or even her life.

Liang will serve as an executive producer on the project. Today, she said, ”I truly couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Bound Entertainment on this adaptation, and it’s both a dream and an honor to get to be involved in the process. I’m so excited for everything to come.”

This is the latest move for Bound Entertainment, which was founded by veteran entertainment executive and producer Samuel Ha (Okja, Time to Hunt) and specializes in television, film and digital media and is dedicated to developing and producing a slate of diverse stories that can reach global audiences for all platforms with a focus on talent, resources and stories from and about the Asian diaspora.

Liang is also the author of the forthcoming contemporary romcom, This Time It’s Real, which Scholastic will publish in 2023, as well as I Am Not Jessica Chen (Inkyard) and another forthcoming book. She is represented by Sugar23, Andrea Brown Literary Agency and Surpin, Mayersohn & Coghill LLC.