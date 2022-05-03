Both LeBron James and LaMelo Ball interested in Mark Jackson?

LeBron James is known to have interest in Jackson for the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening, as does LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets’ vacancy, sources said.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

James Harden now has 18 career playoff games in which he’s shot less than 40% from the field and committed five or more turnovers.

Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, only LeBron James (22) and Russell Westbrook (20) have recorded more such games. pic.twitter.com/S1qLtzrsx0 – 9:31 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Kings officials maintain their three finalists hold level chances at Sacramento’s head coaching job, but Mark Jackson appears to be the front-runner and Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s favorite candidate. More on SAC, CHA, LAL, Utah and Philly at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10034… – 9:01 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Highest postseason scoring averages in NBA History:

1. Luka Doncic: 33.4 point per game

1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 PPG

3. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG

4. Kevin Durant: 29.4 PPG

5. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG

6. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG – 8:35 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

More Trump vs LeBron si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think Reggie Miller with zero games of coaching experience would be a better coach than Mark Jackson – 10:26 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

DeAndre Jordan got waived for DJ Agustin by a Lakers team that finished 33-49 and was so thin inside that LeBron started at center.

So yeah… I’d say the bad DJ minutes are not surprising. – 8:21 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

The latest on the Kings coaching search, intel on Joe Dumars’ mysterious exit and the reality that – with the final Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson and Mike Brown interviews underway – defense is the clear priority here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3289972/2022/0… – 5:30 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot has hired Dru Joyce III as his associate head coach. Joyce, who was a teammate of @LeBron James and played for Dambrot at St. Vincent-St. Mary, was previously an assistant at Cleveland State. – 2:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From yesterday — Sunday Musings: Ranking Kings’ three coaching finalists. How do Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson stack up? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 1:26 PM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

It’s the 2022 NBA playoffs, so I wrote … sigh, about the Kings, a coaching search, Mark Jackson’s 2014 dismissal by the Warriors and how Luke Walton figures in. Of course.

This post is unlocked. If you like it, share it! ziller.substack.com/p/on-mark-jack… – 9:29 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sunday Musings: Ranking Kings’ three coaching finalists. How do Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson stack up? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 6:11 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

I’ve seen a few “how far is current Giannis from peak LeBron” Qs and let me just say, don’t even go there – 2:42 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Happy Bday my G!! @CuffsTheLegend Yessir!! – 1:19 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mark Jackson among 3 finalists for Kings head coaching job

sportando.basketball/en/mark-jackso… – 8:19 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

RJ Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to tally more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 treys before turning 22 years old.

The other four players in this club are:

LeBron James,

Luka Doncic,

Kevin Durant,

Kobe Bryant.

tommybeer.substack.com/p/new-york-kni… – 7:51 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs:

“You’re still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain’t like they’re just going to ride off into the sunset either.” pic.twitter.com/yNSW2XR6Yt – 7:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Source: Kings narrow interview list to Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford and Mike Brown for head coach opening kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/source-coach… – 6:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

League source confirms Mike Brown, Steve Clifford and Mark Jackson have been selected as finalists as the Sacramento Kings’ coaching search moves into its next phase. Mike D’Antoni, Darvin Ham, Charles Lee and Will Hardy are no longer in the mix.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:35 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Multiple sources confirm that Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford have advanced to the next round of in person interviews for the head coaching position of the Sacramento Kings. Some would consider these three to be finalists. – 6:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Confirmed that the three finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job are Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford and Mike Brown. The other four candidates have been told that they are no longer in the running. In person meetings are next. – 6:27 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Gary Payton II buried a pair of clutch triples in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors eliminate the Nuggets in Game 5, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/27/leb… – 6:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Mark Jackson, Steve Clifford, Mike Brown reported finalists for Kings coaching job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/30/mar… – 5:23 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

For those disappointed Mark Jackson may be on his way to SAC rather than LA, there’s a reason he hasn’t coached since 2014 and it’s not because he’s picky. Same kind of deal with Westbrook being on 4 teams in 4 yrs (likely soon to be 5 in 5 yrs). Not a hot commodity. – 4:57 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Represented by CAA:

Woj

Steve Clifford

Represented by Klutch Sports:

Shams

Mark Jackson

NBA reporting is hilarious. – 4:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Confirming that Mark Jackson has made it to round two of the Kings’ coaching search. GM Monte McNair is currently making calls to candidates and we should have all of the finalist names here shortly. – 4:53 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Making Mark Jackson coach of the Kings would be the most Kings thing the Kings could do 🤦🏼‍♀️ – 4:44 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Mark Jackson has emerged as a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coaching job, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Kings GM Monte McNair has begun to notify candidates whether they will move onto in-person meetings. – 4:43 PM

More on this storyline

D’Antoni is expected to receive consideration for the Hornets’ opening. Kupchak hired him in 2012 to helm Los Angeles, and Charlotte is said to value previous head coaching experience in its search, similar to the process in Sacramento. D’Antoni’s uncanny ability to maximize playmaking point guards would seem to form a natural marriage with the Hornets’ future, featuring second-year All-Star Ball. -via Bleacher Report / May 3, 2022

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is another candidate to monitor for Charlotte’s search, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / May 3, 2022

The Hornets, league sources say, would have interest in Snyder if he indeed parts ways with the Jazz following Utah’s third first-round exit in the past four seasons. Very little, beyond that, has seeped out yet about Charlotte’s search. Snyder is expected to meet with Utah-based reporters as early as this week for his annual end-of-season news conference after Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said Friday that there is “no other partner” he would rather have. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 2, 2022