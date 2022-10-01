Both Kansas high school football coaches react to Andale winning game by 108-0 score

The Andale football team is no stranger to blowout wins as one of the premier dynasties currently going in Kansas high school football.

Not even Andale was used to what happened on Friday when it set a school record for scoring in a 108-0 road win over Nickerson in a Class 3A, District 7 game.

“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt told The Eagle. “We thought about kneeling it, but we felt like that would have been more disrespectful. We tried to slow things down and send it in slower. Give their staff credit: they weren’t upset and they realized we were doing everything we could have on our end.”

Some context:

There is no mercy rule in 11-man football in the state of Kansas.

There was a running clock for the entire second half of the game.

Andale led 72-0 at halftime and Schmidt said his team ran 22 offensive plays.

Andale played its junior varsity and freshmen players for the entire second half.

While Nickerson attempted to score through the air for most of the second half, Andale scored three defensive touchdowns on interception returns.

While the final score drew criticism on social media on Friday night, Nickerson coach Taylor Bauman made it clear how he felt in a phone interview with The Eagle.

“Obviously people are going to see the final score, but I thought coach Schmidt handled it as well as he could have,” Bauman said. “I have absolutely nothing against what he did. They put their young guys in early and their young guys just executed better than our old guys. So there’s no hard feelings for what they did. Of course it’s hard losing like that, but I have a lot of respect for coach Schmidt and their program.”

Nickerson is far from the first victim of a blowout at the hands of Andale.

The Indians have now won 43 straight games under Schmidt and are once again ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in pursuit of the program’s fourth straight state championship. Andale has won by an average margin of seven touchdowns during its 4-year winning streak.

Andale came close to cracking triple-digits in a game last season in a 96-6 win over Trinity Academy in Wichita.

Andale scored so many points in Friday’s game that Nickerson’s scoreboard gave up trying to keep track, showing the score as 0-0 by the end of the game. Nickerson dropped to 1-4 on the season.

Nickerson defensive coordinator Parker Bruce is a former standout at Andale and Bauman said he was correctly calling out what play Andale was running before the snap. There was just nothing Nickerson could do to stop it.

“I think a lot of coaches can probably tell you exactly what Andale is going to do every Friday night and it just comes down to being able to stop them,” Bauman said. “Right now no one can do it.”