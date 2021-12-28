Boston’s stars may not like what they see in the mirror, but it’s long past time for a reckoning

Asked what needs to change for the Boston Celtics after an embarrassing loss to an injury-depleted Minnesota Timberwolves squad on the road last Monday night, and two of the strongest voices on the roster had significantly different views.

Both star forward Jaylen Brown and veteran big man Al Horford were asked by the press postgame about how to grow from such a cratered opportunity, with the latter calling for a much-needed reckoning while the former seemed to still believe there’s an internal gear that can be reached to solve things. And while we do believe Brown and his fellow All-Star forward can indeed rise to new levels, it was the veteran’s perspective that rang true about what needs to happen to enact lasting change.

“It’s being consistent,” explained Horford. “It’s just continuing to be consistent and solid.”

“That’s the toughest part, because we just haven’t been able to do it as a group,” he added. “It doesn’t matter who it is out there.”

“We’re having a hard time with that. So, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, on the other side. (The) Milwaukee (Bucks are) a really good team. Minnesota, a team that’s obviously not — they’re fighting in the West. But like you said, a bunch of their guys are out. And at the end of the day, we have to look in the mirror, ourselves individually and as a team.”

“It’s something that we have to do,” he added.

Brown, on the other hand, downplayed Horford’s comments when asked about them. “Searching and looking in the mirror? Nah, no comment.”

Instead, he related his mindset coming into the game. “Trying to get everyone involved, trying to win, and trying to make the right plays. And I didn’t do that tonight.”

Taking personal responsibility for the loss, he continued. “My team needed me to make plays and step up. I turned the ball over too much, I missed easy shots easy reads and we lost.”

Brown taking personal responsibility for a loss is not a new development — the Cal-Berkeley product has long been disposed to carrying his load and then some in defeat.

Story continues

But he is one of the team’s two leaders now — and the sole one able to take the floor with Jayson Tatum in the league’s health and safety protocols. With that role comes responsibility for the team’s future, and the time has arrived to find a way or have one found for him.

It is on Brown’s and Tatum’s shoulders alone now to find a way to win at the rate their personal talent suggests they should be. And they should — or at least Brown should — use the skills he has learned as a scholar to find those who have found success in their careers after early, often inexplicable failure.

And to learn from them, and find a way to bring those ideas and practices to bear on the court.

Some of that may be putting pressure on the front office. Some of that may be painful goodbyes. But from here on forward, the success or failure of this iteration of the Boston Celtics is Brown and Tatum’s to carry.

As is holding not only themselves but their teammates as well, accountable.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[lawrence-related id=66869,66644,66642,66638]

[listicle id=66648]

[vertical-gallery id=66889]

1

1