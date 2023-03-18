Boston’s skinniest home, which was built out of spite, sold for $1.25 million. Take a look inside.

The skinniest house in Boston, at 44 Hull St., is now off the market.CL Properties

A 10-foot-wide home in Boston that is said to have been built out of spite sold for $1.25 million.

According to local legend, a soldier built the home in 1862 when he returned from war to find his brother’s house took up the rest of their shared land.

The two-bedroom home is about 1,000 square feet and has a private garden and rooftop deck.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 10-foot-wide home in Boston — which a 2005 Boston Globe article called the city’s skinniest — was bought for $1.25 million. Insider previously reported that according to local legend, the house on Hull Street was built out of spite.

The skinniest home in Boston at 44 Hull St.CL Properties

Source: The Boston Globe, Zillow, Insider, NPR

According to a 2015 Boston magazine article, the North End house is said to have been built to spite a soldier’s brother, who took up the rest of the shared property with expansive housing while his sibling was at war.

A view from the rooftop of the home.CL Properties

Source: Boston magazine

Legend has it that the soldier built the skinny home on the remaining property in 1862, blocking all sunlight between two sections of his brother’s massive home, according to the magazine.

A gate to the home’s private garden.CL Properties

Despite its small size, at just over 1,000 square feet, the two-bedroom home has a full-size kitchen on the first floor, according to its Zillow listing prior to being sold in September 2021.

The kitchen on the home’s first floor.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

Also on the first floor, there’s a dining room, a living space, and a door to a balcony overlooking private gardens, according to the same listing.

The home’s living and dining areas.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

Upstairs, the second floor includes the bathroom, laundry room, and a sitting area, the Zillow listing says.

The second-floor laundry room and bathroom.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

In the only bathroom in the home, a blue-tile backsplash contrasts with exposed brick.

The home’s only bathroom.CL Properties

The second-floor sitting area has a window overlooking some greenery outside.

The home’s second-floor seating area.CL Properties

The windows in the hallway on the second floor face a brick wall of the property next door.

A hallway in the home.CL Properties

Past the living space, a narrow hallway leads to a staircase.

The staircase on the home’s second floor.CL Properties

On the third floor, there’s another sitting area, according to the home’s Zillow listing.

Story continues

The home’s third-floor sitting area.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

The other half of the floor is used as a guest bedroom, according to the listing.

The home’s guest bedroom.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

The primary suite takes up the whole fourth floor and has access to a private rooftop, according to Zillow.

The home’s primary suite.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

In the primary bedroom, there’s shelving for clothing against exposed brick.

The home’s primary bedroom.CL Properties

Across from the bed, there’s room for a nook.

A nook in the home’s primary suite.CL Properties

The stairs in the suite lead to the rooftop deck, from which you can see a view of the city.

A view of Boston from the roof.CL Properties

Back on the ground, the property has a private garden.

The home’s private garden.CL Properties

There are a few seating areas for entertaining outdoors.

The home’s outdoor seating areas.CL Properties

Source: Zillow

Read the original article on Insider