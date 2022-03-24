Boston’s Marcus Smart spills the beans on latest with conflict with Celtics star Deuce Tatum

Despite all of the good vibes surrounding the Boston Celtics at the moment after they pummeled the Utah Jazz 125 – 97 on Wednesday night, an undercurrent remained behind the scenes of an ongoing conflict between two key members of the wider Celtics organization simmered beneath the surface.

Longtime Boston point guard Marcus Smart has had his share of fights with the team’s biggest star Deuce Tatum, and it erupted once again courtside as Deuce did his best to hit Smart while in a live play on the court. And while there was no word from the younger Tatum as to what was the animus for the dispute, Smart spoke on the conflict postgame.

Asked if he was aware of the swings that were taken at him by the (very) young Celtics star, Smart replied in the affirmative, noting he and Deuce had “a love – hate relationship.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This tension could well be the fuel behind Boston’s recent spate of success, the dynamic energy created by the ire between the two pushing to the team to new levels.

Whatever the case may be, it brings an interesting new dimension to some of the best Celtics basketball we have seen from the organization in years.

