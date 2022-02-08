Boston’s Josh Richardson a Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves trade target

It is not just Grant Williams, Dennis Schroder, and Marcus Smart whose names are making the rounds in NBA trade rumor rumbles on Tuesday morning — veteran Boston Celtics shooting guard Josh Richardson is also rumored to be a trade target of note for a pair of Western Conference teams.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer related that the “Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson” in new reporting published on Tuesday, though it remains unclear what sort of offer Los Angeles would be able to assemble with very little in the way of moveable draft capital and few players the team can afford to part with in a salary structure that would make sense.

It also seems unlikely the Celtics would be especially keen on helping their longtime rivals inch back towards title contention with the number of banners tied between the two historic franchises at 17 each.

And while it can’t hurt to ask even unlikely prospective trade partners, it isn’t just the Lakers who are asking after Richardson according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

“Boston has been looking for another impact scorer as it considers moving Schröder, and its talks with Minnesota about exchanging Josh Richardson for Malik Beasley are gaining steam once again,” he relates.

We’d previously caught wind of similar talks focused on Marcus Smart on the ‘Wolves looking to improve with help from Boston through the Minnesota media, and it appears those talks are again heating up.

“Minnesota turned down an offer of Richardson and one of Langford or Nesmith earlier this year and would not be interested in just Richardson alone, per sources. But they are warming up to making a smaller move like this, as acquiring Ben Simmons or another star becomes less likely.”

With Beasley’s decline this season and Richardson’s renaissance in the other direction, such a move would have to see some substantial assets tacked on going Boston’s way to make such a move appealing.

Story continues

Whether Minnesota would be willing to move them, however, remains to be seen.

With less than two full days remaining in the 2022 NBA trade season, we should have a clearer picture soon, if not by the end of the day with other moves around the league starting to percolate up.

It’s also possible one of such said moves ends up drawing Boston into the structure as a facilitator, shifting things in new and as-of-yet unreported directions.

Stay tuned.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01fv3c78er59j4s5ekc5 playlist_id=01f09kz5ecxq9bp57b player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fv3c78er59j4s5ekc5/01fv3c78er59j4s5ekc5-422ff45a7f992356717e816ca76715cf.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=98278,98276,98214,97790]

[listicle id=89441]

[vertical-gallery id=91461]

1

1