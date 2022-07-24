Boston’s Jaylen Brown using unorthodox offseason training technique

When the NBA offseason arrives in earnest, each team’s players get to work on their bodies, and oftentimes turn to unorthodox training methods they might otherwise not use during the regular season. Such is the case with star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has been getting in some reps in a most unusual manner.

The Celtics’ official team account shared a clip of the Georgia native hard at work training, which in and of itself is pretty run of the mill as far as what one usually sees from players. But Brown is hard at work training his body underwater, using the medium to add a novel approach to offseason conditioning.

Check out the clip for yourself in the tweet embedded below.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

While we don’t expect the 2023 NBA Finals to be played at the bottom of a pool, we expect the body and breath control such an approach might require to be another tool in the toolkit to push his game even higher.

