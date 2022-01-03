Boston teenagers arrested in armed carjacking

A pair of young Boston teens were arrested in an armed carjacking in Massachusetts, where a third suspect is still being sought, police said.

The 15-year-old boys — who weren’t publicly identified due to their age — were arrested in Dedham on Sunday after a victim reported being carjacked at about 6 p.m. at a parking lot at 300 Providence Highway, police said in a statement Sunday.

Cops soon found the stolen vehicle with three suspects inside along Providence Highway near the Harris Street bridge, where it came to a stop after crashing into a curb, police said.

The three suspects fled on foot, but two 15-year-olds from Boston were arrested at the scene. The third assailant — clad in dark clothing — eluded cops.

“A BB gun was recovered near the vehicle crash site,” Dedham police said in a statement.

Both Boston teens will face “multiple charges” in the armed carjacking. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.

“At this time, no further threat to the public is apparent,” Dedham police said. “There is no further information available at this time.”

Dedham Police Deputy Chief Michael Buckley told The Post he had no other details to provide early Monday on the third suspect.

Anyone with information about the carjacking should call investigators at (781) 326-1212.