BOSTON — The Northeast girded Tuesday for extreme cold that was expected to reach a wind chill value of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit in some northern areas and closed some schools elsewhere.

Boston’s public school system, the largest in Massachusetts, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 Fahrenheit, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

New York City, too, was in for subzero temperatures with wind chill factored in, the weather service warned.

It could feel as low as minus 15 Fahrenheit in some areas of Massachusetts, according to the weather service. And it could be even colder elsewhere in New England, as forecasters said wind chill could approach minus 40 Fahrenheit in some parts of western Maine.

Central Maine Power has told its customer to weather strip windows as well as open to drapes to receive warmth from the sun and reduce reliance on electricity. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 Fahrenheit. Accuweather

According to the national weather service, it could feel as low as minus 15 Fahrenheit in some areas of Massachusetts. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Low temperatures below zero, not including the wind chill, are also expected in Burlington, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire. Forecasters said Providence, Rhode Island, should expect a wind chill value of as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit (minus 17 C).

Low temperatures can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the state would be closed Tuesday because of the cold. The sites are in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

Several COVID-19 testing sites will be shuttered due to the frigid temperatures in New Hampshire. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Pedestrians navigate the snow covered Dewey Square during a snowfall in Boston on January 7, 2022The first snowfall of the season brought up to 10 inches. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Many schools hav closed due to the fear of frostbite, which can settle in as fast as 30 min minutes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Central Maine Power said it is encouraging customers to weatherstrip windows and open drapes to let in heat from the sun and allow sunlight to reduce reliance on electricity during the cold spell.