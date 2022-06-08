‘Boston George’ Series Featuring Actor Sets July Release – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Long-in-the-works docuseries Boston George, about drug trafficker and smuggler George Jacob Jung, is set to premiere on streaming service Fandor on July 22.

The five-part series features a decent chunk of interviews with Johnny Depp, who portrayed the late Jung in 2001 film Blow. This will be the first new film or TV content featuring Depp to be released since his lengthy U.S trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Described by Depp as “one of my favorite people instantly” and as “a very charming outlaw”, Boston George explores Jung’s life of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and lawbreaking. Acquaintances from all walks of life reunite with Jung — who filmed the series before he passed away last year — to tell the narrative, including Depp, author Bruce Porter, partner Ronda Clay Spinello, friend Waino “Tuna” Tuominen (portrayed by Ethan Suplee in Blow) and former undercover DEA agent Tom Tinnerington and DEA Special Agent Mike McManus, responsible for Jung’s bust.

Above is a new trailer for the series and below is a behind-the-scenes clip in which Depp gifts Jung a cell phone so they can stay in touch (joking that he’ll send Jung “the weirdest photographs”).

Following its premiere, Fandor plans to drop one episode per week each Friday. Cinedigm will make each episode available on TVOD the day after it premieres.

Jung, nicknamed Boston George and El Americano, was a major figure in the cocaine trade in the U.S. in the 1970s and early 1980s. He and his partner Carlos Leader smuggled cocaine into the U.S. for the Colombian Medellin Cartel. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 1994 on conspiracy charges, but was released in 2014.

His story was recounted in Bruce Porter’s New York Times bestseller Blow: How a Small Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellín Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All.

Work began on the series a few years ago but Jung’s passing in 2021 and the pandemic slowed progress.

Said Boston George producer Georgette Angelos: “Our time spent with George was so impactful, not only as filmmakers, but as individuals. An everlasting impression we came to realize throughout the interview process was a theme for anyone who crossed George’s path. I know the audience will feel the same way after they watch the series. It was an honor to have been a part of this project, and to watch it all come to fruition, telling the whole story of the last true outlaw.”

“As a longtime fan of the movie Blow, it was an amazing opportunity to sit down with Boston George and hear these memories firsthand,” added producer Chris Chesson. “This series will give the audience a real feel of what it was like for George from both the past and present parts of his life that are now vastly different. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met including me and I’m lucky to have been able to call George Jung a friend.”

“Boston George was the ultimate cult icon, as famous as he was infamous,” commented Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer at Cinedigm. “Georgette and Chris have masterfully given Boston George fans an up-close-and-personal and uncensored look at the years following Blow and George’s release from prison and we couldn’t be more excited to present George’s story to audiences.”