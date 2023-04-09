Boston cops discover man dressed as Star Wars character as ‘person with long rife’

This was not the droid they were looking for.

Boston transit police responding to reports of a “person armed with a long rifle” were stunned when it turned out to be a person in Star Wars cosplay.

Around 6 p.m., multiple units from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police responded to the alarming report at Boston’s Back Bay station.

When they arrived, they found a person dressed as Star Wars’ iconic Mandalorian bounty hunter, Boba Fett, holding a “replica firearm.”

“Officers conversed with the individual and the scene was safe,” MBTA Transit Police tweeted.





Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police responded to a report of a man armed with a rifle — only to find out the man was in Star Wars cosplay dressed as Boba Fett. MBTA Transit Police, /Twitter





The bounty hunter Boba Fett is shown from Star Wars. © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

The agency posted a picture of the person, whose face was characteristically hidden behind a Boba Fett mask while holding up the replica gun in question.

The annual Anime Boston convention is taking place this weekend at the nearby Hynes Convention Center.