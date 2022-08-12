Boston Celtics reportedly sign former first-round pick Denzel Valentine to camp deal

The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing former Maine Celtics wing Denzel Valentine to a camp deal, according to WILX’s Tim Staudt. A native of Lansing, Michigan, Valentine was the No. 14 pick by the Chicago Bulls of the 2016 NBA draft but has struggled to put things together at the next level after a successful collegiate career with Michigan State.

Valentine spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bulls until he signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of last season, then dealt to the New York Knicks as part of a three-team trade. Cut by New York soon after, the former Spartan standout latched on to the Maine Celtics in the hopes of earning time with the Celtics.

That did not happen last season, but could now materialize as Boston looks to bolster their wing depth with one of three open regular roster spots the team has yet to fill.

A career 36% 3-point shooter, Valentine has yet to do well in a large role but has shown some promise coming off of the bench as a depth option in the past, and given that is the role he would be looking at with the Celtics, it seems like he has a solid shot of making the roster.

At age 29, he may have the upside of younger camp participants with upside working against him, but showing he still has a reliable shot from deep could be enough to make Valentine a Celtic come opening night.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire