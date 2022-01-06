Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens hints at trade deadline activity

The Boston Celtics are not at the peak of their powers this season, that has been evident. The team is 18-20 on the year, bouncing back and forth between flashes of success and disappointment. Former head coach and now president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the rest of the front office are tasked with making changes to improve the team’s performance. Stevens went on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich Thursday and dropped some hints on what the team’s outlook on making moves is right now.

“Ultimately, our driver has to be what helps us get in the mix to hang the next banner,” Stevens explained. “One of the things that we have to decide in each of these deals that we’re discussing, that are presenting themselves and in every single phone call that we are a part of, is does that make sense in helping us do that?”

Stevens made it clear that the team is not satisfied with where they currently sit, but needs to be careful to keep a keen eye on whether any possible deal is moving the needle. The team does not want to make moves for the sake of making moves, he said.

“I don’t think you make a change just to make a change,” Stevens stated. “You certainly don’t make a change just to do that, if it’s not a good both short term and long term thing for your team.”

There are a number of potential roster changes and directions that Stevens could take the Celtics. There are moveable veteran contracts and some rookie-deal youngsters that could be moved for a big piece or future assets.

“I think that one of the things that we have to do is we have to continue to be aggressive and active in evaluating how we can improve,” Stevens said.

Before being poked at for his perceived inaction, Stevens was asked if he’s making calls to other league executives.

“Yeah,” Stevens laughed. “What do you think I do all day? Sit here?”

If Stevens is fielding calls and publicly talking about possible deals, it can be assumed something is going on behind the scenes. Whether that materializes into a deal remains to be seen.

An 18-20 Boston Celtics team isn’t going to move the needle, but maybe one of these deals the team is talking about will.

