‘Boss’ Workplace Comedy From Claudia Lonow In Works At ABC – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow is returning to ABC with a new comedy project, also inspired by her life. ABC is developing Boss, a single-camera workplace comedy from Lonow and ABC Signature, The Hamden Journal has learned.

Written and executive produced by Lonow and inspired by Lonow’s real-life experiences, Boss is a multi-generational, adult, ensemble, office comedy about two women, frenemies and competitors with little in common, who wind up hiring each other’s equally opposite daughters as their assistants.

ABC Signature is the studio.

Lonow has created four shows that have gone to series: Accidentally On Purpose for CBS, Rude Awakening for Showtime, Good Girl’s Don’t for Oxygen and How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) for ABC. Like Boss, How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life), which aired for one season on ABC, was inspired by Lonow’s real life. Like the storyline, Lonow had moved back in with her own parents after a divorce. She most recently served as co-executive producer on NBC comedy series I Feel Bad and consulting producer on Crowded. Lonow is repped by Gersh and attorneys Jon Moonves & Jean Tanaka.