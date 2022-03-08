Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is on sale at HSN

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get this Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker on sale for just $100 at HSN. (Photo: HSN)

Everyone deserves an audio buddy to keep them entertained wherever they roam. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker — cute, compact, waterproof and rugged with surprisingly powerful sound — is that trusty sidekick.

Tempted? Listen up! Right now, you can score this adorable audiophile favorite for $100 (was $120).

At just 4-by-4 inches, this speaker is small enough to pop into your pocket or purse — but don’t let its size or cheerful exterior trick you into thinking it’s anything less than impressive. The SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker packs Bose’s signature, state-of-the-art sound into a wireless unit you can bring to the backyard, park, hot springs and beyond.

The unit integrates seamlessly into your smart home, too. Download the Bose app and sync the speaker to Alexa so you can control it with voice commands alone. It’s a considerable upgrade from your smartphone speakers. “The sound that comes from this small speaker is truly amazing!” raves one five-star reviewer. “The quality is there, it’s lightweight and very easy to carry wherever you go.”

Another reviewer shares that they love to keep it by the pool: “This little speaker has been exactly what we needed! It’s the perfect size, the batter life is amazing on one charge (love how it tells you battery percent when you turn it on). Best of all we don’t have to worry about it getting wet when we’re at the pool because it’s completely waterproof!”

$100 $120 at HSN

This bluetooth buddy tags along wherever you go — from home to Hawaii. (Photo: Bose)

Where else can you take the Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker? A better question: Where can’t you take it? HSN shoppers have used it on hikes, in the car, in their home offices — just about anywhere.

One happy shopper even brought it to the golf course. “We love this little jewel the sound quality is out of this world its so much louder than I expected just blown away with this little power packed speaker its great for kayaking, golfing or just hanging out on the patio ..it wont disappoint!” And if hanging out in your yard is your purpose, pick up a second speaker and pair the two for unbelievable surround sound.

Story continues

$100 $120 at HSN

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.