Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $199 (save $80)

Don’t like the looks of AirPods? Bose’s ‘buds offer all the same features in a different design. (Photo: Bose)

Here’s something you probably didn’t know: There are true-wireless earbuds out there that are not AirPods. Hey, I didn’t believe it either at first. But here we are, staring down the barrel of a Bose deal. Turns out yep.

Bose, of course, is best known for speakers and nearly as well known for its QuietComfort over-the-ear headphones. That, er, quiet comfort also extends to AirPods-like earbuds, and right now they’re on sale for the lowest price they’ve been. Just as important, you can get them in time for Christmas — if you have Amazon Prime.

Here’s the deal: For a limited time, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are $199. That’s $80 off the regular price.

$199 $279 at Amazon

Physically, the Bose ‘buds look a little different than AirPods, which employ more of a “pipe” design. Here, in addition to silicone eartips that create a seal to help diminish outside noise, you get little “wings” that help the earbuds stay in your ears. Bose supplies three different sizes to help you achieve the best fit.

On the feature front, the QuietComfort earbuds match AirPods Pro in pretty much every way: active noise-canceling (ANC), wireless charging case, transparency mode (for when you want to let outside sounds in), touch controls and a sweat-proof design.

I’ve never had the opportunity to try these myself, but a whopping 14,000 Amazon customers collectively rated them 4.4 stars. That’s a pretty solid average, and a good indicator that you’ll be happy with the product.

Could you be just as happy with something priced less? Perhaps: Check out my roundup of the best wireless earbuds priced $100 or less. Of course, some folks just love their brands, in which case an $80 savings is nothing to sneeze at.

