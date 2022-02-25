Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Can you hear me now? Oh, yeah! (Photos: Amazon)

Bose is the gold standard of personal audio, with over 55 years in the biz. And for a limited time, Amazon is offering amazing savings on seven models of Bose wireless headphones and earphones. If you’re the sporty type who’s looking for something lightweight and secure, we’ve got some buds for you. Or are you looking for an over-ear pair of headphones that will block out distracting noises while you’re trying to work from home? We’ve got you covered there, too. Read on for our fave deals.

This Baltic Blue color would be easy to find in the bottom of a gym bag or purse. (Photo: Amazon)

Choose from Baltic Blue, Glacier White or Triple Black Bose Sports Earbuds to find a pair of in-ear, sweat-resistant earbuds to suit your workout and your style best. These buds come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips so you can find the one that fits your ears best. And if you find yourself in a downpour mid-run or just drenched from an intense yoga flow, these earbuds will remain protected, thanks to their special protective coating.

Swipe or tap on the bud’s shell to answer calls, adjust volume and more. Plus, you’ll get up to five hours of battery life on one charge with an additional two hours from a 15-minute refuel in the wireless charging case.

Nearly 14,000 fans give these buds five stars. One such fan says, “There are a million options for Bluetooth in-ear headphones. These are the absolute best.” Originally $179, you can pick up a pair for 20 bucks off and hear it for yourself.

Cut out the noise and focus on the task at hand. (Photo: Amazon)

The newest model of those on sale at Amazon, this option already has over 1,400 fans raving. One five-star reviewer says, “Can’t hear my husband anymore!” She goes on to explain that the noise cancellation on these Bose QuietComfort headphones is so good, she couldn’t hear him yelling for help when he flooded the kitchen.

Suitable for all-day wear, these Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones live up to their name. Another pleased purchaser explains, “I have been walking up to six miles in the evening because it is so enjoyable to do with these! They have a mode so that you are more aware of noises around you (oncoming cars) or a quiet mode (riding the mower and using chainsaw and weed-eater).”

Sleek in style and superior in sound. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 15,000 fans give these over-ear headphones five stars and two thumbs up. With 11 levels of noise cancellation, touch controls and 20 hours of battery life, these Alexa-enabled wireless headphones are a dream for those living the work-from-home life. Tune out to your tunes when you want to or use these for phone or video calls. The microphone will pick up your voice and cancel out any noise around you, so folks on the other end of the line can hear you loud and clear.

Lightweight with an adjustable headband, these headphones will suit a variety of wearers’ noggins. Plus, they can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at once (say, your phone and your laptop) so you don’t have to manually make the switch if a call comes in. One happy customer reports: “You put these headphones on, and the world’s noise clutter instantly dissolves. Great (audiophile-quality) sound reproduction AND the best noise cancellation in the business.”

