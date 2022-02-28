Bose earbuds and headphones are on sale at HSN

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got sound? Bose does — in all shapes and sizes. (Photos: HSN)

We’re just gonna say it: Bose is a — nay, the — premier name in sound. And why not? They’ve been in the audio game for more than 55 years. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something beautiful. It’s the kind of brand that rarely goes on sale — it doesn’t have to. Folks are willing to pay up for excellent audio. So we were thrilled to discover that HSN is having a massive sale on some Bose headphones and earphones.

Plus, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10. Hello, savings!

These beautful buds offering booming bass…and are part of this limited-time Bose bonanza. (Photo: HSN)

Sure, Apple AirPods have a huge fan base, but they’re not the be-all and end-all for wireless earbuds. So what makes these better than AirPods? How about sound quality?

One of the biggest criticisms of AirPods is that they produce flat, humdrum audio. Bose Sport Earbuds — on sale for $160 — feature the kind of impressive clarity and power you’d expect from an iconic brand — audio to transport you, entertain you, distract you in the best possible way so you can run that extra mile, do that extra rep and scale that extra hill. They come in cool Baltic Blue and also in black and white. Don’t want to pay all at once? Go for four Flex Pay installments of just $40.

“These are awesome earbuds, I use them during work and on the golf range,” says one satisfied reviewer. “They are very comfortable and secure in my ears. The noise canceling is amazing as well. The sound is crisp and bass is deep. I would totally recommend these.”

$160 $180 at HSN

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save big on an iconic noise-canceling pair. (Photo: HSN)

We know you’re craving some peace and quiet right about now—it’s time to get those noise-cancelling headphones you’ve been dreaming about! Happily, HSN just slashed the price of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones — grab them for $280 (regularly $330).

Story continues

They’re comfortable to wear for hours on end and have handy onboard control buttons, a switch to go from acoustic noise cancelling (ANC) to ambient sound mode, a USB-C port for charging and an impressive 22.5-hour battery life. They pump out clear and balanced sound and Bose managed to improve upon its already stellar ANC. Multiple microphones along with a “proprietary digital chip” in the QC45 help detect and silence more mid-range frequencies, which should quiet things like the subway train you’re riding or the sound of someone else’s Zoom call nearby.

$280 $330 at HSN

Get six hours with one charge. (Photo: HSN)

Each bud packs two built-in microphones, which, combined with the audio maker’s patented tech, constantly work to remove unnecessary racket. This allows users to focus on the content they are listening to, or simply enjoy the silence. In addition to silicone eartips that create a seal to help diminish outside noise, you get little “wings” that help these earbuds stay in your ears. Bose supplies three different sizes to help you achieve the best fit.

On the feature front, the QuietComfort earbuds offer active noise-canceling, a wireless charging case, transparency mode (for when you want to let outside sounds in), touch controls and a sweat-proof design. And with six hours of battery life per charge, you can tune in or tune out for quite some time before refueling.

$220 $280 at HSN

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.