Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film, TV And Clubs Was 85 – The Hamden Journal

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said.

Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities.

He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others.