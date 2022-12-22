Born Again’ Likely “Won’t Be As Gory” As Netflix Series – The Hamden Journal

Charlie Cox is sharing some details about Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, revealing that the shoot will take up most of the coming year.

Cox will be reprising his Matt Murdock/Daredevil character in the Disney+ series, a role he played in the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018. Cox’s Murdock also was seen in a cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and in a guest-starring role on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said in an interview with NME. “I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

Cox told the publication he’s looking forward to playing a new version of the Matt Murdock character. “This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?” he said. The popular Netflix series was quite dark in tone with graphic violence.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” Cox said. For fans who are hoping for more a continuation of the previous series, Cox says “I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Written and executive produced by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Few details have been revealed about the revival series. Cox said he not seen any scripts or outlines and knows little about what the show will involve.

Daredevil: Born Again received a big 18-episode order for its first season, which was announced at Comic-Con in July.

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” he said. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Daredevil: Born Again also stars Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt and Margarita Levieva.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere in 2024 on Disney+.