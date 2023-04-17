Boris Sanchez Says ‘CNN News Central’ Gig Is “Personal” & Will Use Platform To “Defend Democracy” – The Hamden Journal

Boris Sanchez is one of three anchors on CNN News Central and made his debut Monday afternoon hosting alongside Brianna Keilar and Jim Sciutto.

The Cuban-born journalist recently said in an interview that taking on this new gig was something “personal” for him.

“When my family came to the United States, and landed in Miami, the day that I turned three, that idea that democracy is something worth fighting for that it is something you must protect, that it is worthy of sacrifice, has always stuck with me,” Sanchez told Forbes.

Sanchez recalled that his mother dreamt of becoming a journalist growing up and that inspired him to pursue a career in journalism.

“I love writing, I love telling stories, I love going out and talking to interesting people and experiencing everything that the world has to offer,” he said.

Sanchez added, “But this is something personal. I’ve been given a platform to speak for people that are underrepresented, and to again, defend democracy. And that’s not something I take lightly.”

Sanchez had previously been anchoring CNN New Day on weekend mornings and jumping at the opportunity to anchor CNN News Central was something that would marry his passion for reporting on the scene with delivering the news inside a studio.

“Most of my career I’ve spent reporting from all sorts of natural disasters and terrorist attacks,” he said. “And being able to be a tour guide for the viewer, and bring them into a scene after a hurricane or after a shooting and literally take a viewer into a scene that they can’t access and give them proximity and detail and texture is huge. And now, with the new set that we have, you’re able to take that experience of being somewhere and do that in the studio with these enormous walls of flying graphics, and color and numbers and detail. And so I love that what I enjoy doing most in the field, I’m now getting to do in the studio.”