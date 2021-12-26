Boris Johnson to discuss potential Omicron restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Monday with top advisers to determine if he will impose new restrictions in the UK amid a COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant, according to reports.

After pledging not imposing restrictions ahead of Christmas, Johnson will speak with Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance regarding hospitalizations and infection numbers to see if a post-holiday lockdown is warranted, The Sun reported Sunday.

Any potential changes to coronavirus precautions aimed at slowing the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in England would be announced Tuesday, The Daily Mirror reported.

Nearby Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are on Boxing Day Sunday began facing new safety measures. Starting at 6 a.m., just six people have been permitted to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales, according to the Guardian.

And in Scotland, Scotland, events will be subject to physical-distancing regulations, and will have an 100-person cap on people standing indoors, as well as a 200-person maximum of individuals sitting indoors, The Guardian reported.

Any potential changes to coronavirus precautions would be announced Tuesday. Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Last week, the Netherlands began a lockdown that will last through mid-January to help tackle a COVID-19 surge. Prime Minister Mark Rutte ordered stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places to close until at least Jan. 14.

Johnson mulling over enacting similar measures in the rest of the country will come after on Dec, 22, 386 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country due to coronavirus symptoms, representing the highest number in a single day since February, The Sun noted.

Potential new regulations will need to be approved by parliament, according to The Sun. If imposed, they would likely prove controversial; a recent protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates left several police officers injured in London.

A recent protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates left several police officers injured in London. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images