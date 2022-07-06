Boris Johnson Suffers 20 Resignations In Less Than 24 Hours – The Hamden Journal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to teeter on the edge as the resignations continue to flood in in protest over his leadership.

The number of resignations from ministers in his government now stands at 20 and there is no sign of let-up. The previous highest number of resignations within 24 hours was 11 back in 1932, according to the Telegraph.

The under-fire leader vowed to continue this morning during a brutal Prime Minister’s Questions session in the UK parliament, which included his erstwhile Health Secretary Sajid David calling on more members of his cabinet to take action against the PM.

Many politicians and most political analysts now agree that it is only a matter of time before Johnson is toppled following a string of scandals and widespread disapproval of his lax standards.

On Tuesday two top cabinet ministers resigned in protest at his handling of allegations of misconduct against a prominent Conservative Party lawmaker.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid posted resignation letters within minutes of one another.

Javid wrote: “It is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government,’’

Sunak said the public expected its government to “to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

There has been growing condemnation and disarray within the UK’s right-leaning Conservative Party over Johnson’s handling of a series of incidents of misconduct within its ranks.

In the latest case, Johnson has been forced to apologize about keeping former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The resignations of Javid and Sunak are particularly significant because both ministers have remained loyal to Johnson throughout the different scandals, including the damaging Partygate affair, when Downing Street held multiple parties during the Covid lockdown. The UK is also in the middle of a cost of living crisis due to record inflation and ongoing fallout from the pandemic and Brexit.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of the architects of Channel 4 privatization, has remained loyal to Johnson throughout.