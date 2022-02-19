Boris Johnson reportedly to lift last UK COVID restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to announce the end to all COVID-19 restrictions in the country on Monday.

Johnson will unveil his “Living With COVID” plan when Parliament returns from a break this week, The Sun reported.

Most notably, the plan will scrap rules that required Brits who test positive for the virus to self-isolate for five days, the outlet reported.

Restrictions to travel and mask mandates were gradually pulled back across the UK in recent months.

Johnson said in early February indicated that he planned to ease the self isolation rules, the Guardian reported.

Conservatives in his party want Johnson to promise that no future restrictions will be enacted and to change public health laws to allow for “competitive” scientific advice in future pandemics, according to the Guardian.