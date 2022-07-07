Boris Johnson hugs family after resigning as he plans wedding party

Departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared an embrace with his wife and daughter following his resignation speech Thursday — as he moves forward with plans to throw a lavish wedding party at his taxpayer-funded country house later this month.

Johnson announced he’d step down as Conservative Party leader amid a series of scandals and controversies facing his government — but would stay on as caretaker prime minister until a replacement is found.

That means Johnson will still have access to Chequers, the official weekend retreat of British prime ministers since the 1920s — and according to the Daily Mirror, the prospect of throwing a big blowout at the home once used by Winston Churchill is one reason why Boris isn’t leaving office at once.

Johnson and wife Carrie exchanged vows last year in a secret Westminster Cathedral ceremony with a limited guest list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions now lifted, the couple are preparing a much larger bash for July 30 at the estate 40 miles northwest of London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hugs his wife Carrie and son Wilfred after delivering his resignation announcement. Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

Johnson appeared cheery after delivering his resignation announcement. Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

Johnson plays with his son Wilfred. Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

“It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers,” the tabloid quoted a Conservative Party source as saying.

“It’s a national asset, not his personal home,” the source added. “The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave [10 Downing St.] immediately.”

“It’s crass if it goes ahead,” a second anonymous source told the paper of the party.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie previously held a small wedding ceremony in Westminster Cathedral on May 29, 2021. Rebecca Fulton/Pool via REUTERS

A spokesperson for Johnson denied any connection between the planned event and the embattled Conservative leader’s caretaker status.

“The PM has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place solely to continue his obligation to the public,” the spokesperson told the Mirror.

Johnson delivered his resignation speech to the world’s media outside No. 10, where prime ministers have lived and worked for nearly 300 years.

A Conservative Party source claims British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold a pricey wedding at Chequers, where previous PMs like David Cameron, pictured above, have spent time with family. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/pool

As Johnson spoke, Carrie, his third wife, stood with a group of ministers and aides holding daughter Romy in a baby harness.

After the speech, photos showed Johnson sharing a group hug with family inside No. 10, kissing Carrie while holding the couple’s son Wilfred.

Johnson is greeted by staff and his son Wilfred as he arrives back into No10 after delivering his statement. Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St