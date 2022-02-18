Border Patrol agent provides CPR to migrant in Mexico

Dramatic video captured a US Border Patrol agent administering CPR to a man who became submerged in the Rio Grande while trying to cross into the country from Mexico with his family.

The agents from Del Rio, Texas, noticed the three people as they reportedly tried to migrate into the US from Haiti, according to Storyful.

“As the individuals neared the US riverbank, the ground they were standing on collapsed, and they plunged into deep water,” US Customs and Border Patrol said in a release.

“The family began to struggle to stay afloat as the swift current carried them downriver,” the agency said.

One of the agents jumped into the river and pulled the mother and child before tending to the man, who had been “underwater for an extended period.”

The footage captured by Oscar Arturo Octavio Espinosa Ibarra shows an agent performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man as he lies on the riverbank.

The family has been released from a local hospital, according to CBP.

United States Border Patrol agents from Del Rio, Texas, rescued a family of three migrating to the US after they lost their footing while crossing the Rio Grande near Piedras Negras, Mexico, on Feb. 12. 2022. Oscar Arturo Octavio Espinosa Ibarra

The number of migrants stopped at the border in January almost doubled the number of encounters from January 2021, when President Biden took office, Fox News reported.

CBP reported nearly 154,000 migrant encounters in January. In the previous January, there were almost 78,500 encounters, according to a court filing obtained by the network.

The Department of Homeland Security filing also revealed that over 62,500 migrants were released into the US in January, the report said.