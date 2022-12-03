Border guards reveal details of downing Russian Su-34 jet

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine [SBGS] has reported that it was the border guards who shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jet in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: StateBorder Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: “With a well-aimed shot, the crew of a man-portable air defence system downed the ‘bird’ of the invaders as soon as it appeared near the positions of the SBGS servicemen.

It should be noted that this is one of the sides that has recently caused trouble to the defenders of Bakhmut.”

Details: Border guards added that the fate of the pilots is still unknown, and the cost of the destroyed plane is estimated at US$50mln.

Reminder: In an evening report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mentioned that in the area of the village of Pidhorodne, Donetsk oblast an enemy plane was shot down. It was noted that information about its type is being updated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!