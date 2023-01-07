Border agents frustrated with White House handling of border

Frontline US Border Patrol agents are “beyond frustrated” with the chaotic situation at the southern frontier and say President Biden’s first visit to the region Sunday is too little, too late, according to a report.

“We’re beyond frustrated that it’s taken him two years,” said National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in an interview with Fox News Digital this week. “We’re beyond frustrated that he allowed this issue to get as bad as it is, He’s not coming to the border of his own accord. He would have done that a long, long time ago.”

Morale is low among Border Patrol agents, who have faced an historic influx of migrant “encounters” over the last two years, Judd said. In fiscal year 2022, there were more than 2.4 million migrants crossing the nearly 2,000-mile length of the southern border with Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection statistics released in October.

Biden is not coming to visit the border of his own accord, Judd claimed, but as a result from pressure from fellow Democrats, such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who have blamed the administration for not doing enough to stem the chaos at the border

Brandon Judd said that Biden’s visit is “two years too late.” Fox News

“Because you now have Democrats, his constituency, his base, now that they’re upset, now you’ve got Eric Adams, you’ve got the governor of Colorado,” Judd said. “That’s the only reason that he’s coming to the border. And it’s two years too late.“

In El Paso, where the mayor declared a state of emergency last month, tens of thousands of migrants have crossed into the city from Mexico in the last several weeks, in anticipation of the lifting of a Trump-era policy that requires border agents to return migrants to Mexico. Title 42 has been extended into February as the Supreme Court Biden is expected to visit El Paso Sunday ahead of a summit meeting in Mexico City on Monday.