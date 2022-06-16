Border agents demoralized after ‘political’ probe into claims of ‘whipping’ Haitians

Morale is plummeting among the US Border Patrol’s rank and file, who consider the Biden administration’s probe into fake claims that agents whipped Haitian immigrants as nothing but a political witch hunt, their union chief says.

The agents targeted by the Department of Homeland Security investigation were found to have broken no laws and at worst will reportedly face “administrative violations’’ — after nine months of review, noted Brandon Judd, president of the Border Patrol union, to The Post on Thursday.

“You had a president of the United States, without any evidence, without any investigation whatsoever, he said, ‘They will pay,’ ” Judd said.

“The moment he said that, [probers] had to find some sort of fault. They had no choice. Because [the investigators] are Executive Branch employees, they’re not going to buck the president of the United States. It’s not hard to try and drum up some sort of charge.”

In photos that made international headlines, multiple BP agents in the Eagles Pass sector of south Texas were pictured in September on horseback using their equines to block Haitian immigrants from entering the country illegally.

The agents had been ordered to do so — and were later falsely accused of whipping the immigrants with their horse reins.

US Border Patrol agents were accused of whipping Haitian immigrants. AFP via Getty Images/ Paul Ratje

Border Patrol agents used horses to block Haitian immigrants from illegally entering the country. AFP via Getty Images/ Paul Ratje

The agents will face some kind of disciplinary action from DHS’s Office of Personal Responsibility, Fox News has reported. Judd told The Post he did not have official confirmation of that but knows that the agents did not break any laws.

Judd suspects that the agents will be informed this week about what punishment has been recommended.

“The proposals can range anywhere from a letter of reprimand to termination. I have heard that no terminations are coming,” Judd said.

President Joe Biden’s probe is viewed as a political witch hunt by the rank and file, their union chief says. AP/Susan Walsh

The agents targeted by the Department of Homeland Security investigation, led by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, could face “administrative violations.’’ AP/Patrick Semansky

At a time when the BP is severely understaffed and overworked, the whole debacle by the White House is not being well-received by demoralized agents, he said.

The government released numbers Thursday showing that in May, BP agents had to grapple with the highest number of encounters with immigrants ever in one month — a staggering 239,416 interactions.

“We’re understaffed,” Judd said. “We have a congressionally mandated [minimum] of 21,370 agents. That’s the floor, not the ceiling.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd believes agents did not break any laws. Getty Images/ Anna Monkeymaker

“We’re down to somewhere around 19,200. We’re more than 2,000 agents below, and on top of that, this time of the year, typically speaking in a normal year, we would be dealing with 30,000 to 40,000 apprehensions. We’re going to 240,000 apprehensions.

“This is absolutely not the time. Those agents who were under investigation, they haven’t been performing patrol duty going on nine months.

“This is another reason why I think that this is political,” Judd said, adding that many of his members feel the same way.

“The secretary [of DHS] said that this [review] would be done in days, not weeks. It took nine months [to complete the investigation] because it was so difficult to find wrong-doing.”